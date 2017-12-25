2017 Year in Review – Westwood Boys’ Soccer

As 2017 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for the Westwood Rockets soccer team. For the 3rd year in a row the Rockets claimed the CTSC conference title.
Thunder Radio reported on the championship win in a story we published on May 1st
For the third consecutive season, the Westwood soccer team claimed the Central Tennessee Soccer Conference regular season title and postseason title on Saturday. The Rockets, unbeaten in conference play this year, faced their toughest challenge of the year on Saturday against St. Andrews. Westwood got a late goal to capture the 1 to 0 win.
Calling this a “rebuilding year”, Coach Jonathan Graf went into the season lacking a potential prolific scorer, inexperience at key positions and a brand new goal keeper; it appeared that Westwood’s run of conference titles was in serious jeopardy. But do not tell that to these Rockets who worked well as a team and carried on the winning tradition.
On Saturday, the Rockets locked horns with a Mountain Lions team they defeated on March 2nd 3 to 0. In that contest, Westwood scored a pair of goals in the last 10 minutes to cushion a 1 to 0 lead they fought to hold most of the match. On Saturday, neither team could find the back of the net in the first 47 minutes. Elliot Sain broke the scoreless tie in the 58th minute on a shot deflected off of a St. Andrews player.
