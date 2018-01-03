2017 Year in Review – Westwood Boys’ Basketball

As 2017 has drawn to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for the Westwood Rockets basketball team. The Rockets enjoyed a 4 game winning streak early in the season to begin the year 4 and 1. Westwood’s final win in that streak was at Liberty.
Thunder Radio reported on the Rockets win in a story we published on November 2nd
The Westwood Rockets and Lady Rockets hit the road on Thursday night for a trip to Liberty. Both teams were looking to build off their road success on Monday at Huntland. The Lady Rockets were 7 of 8 from the free throw line in a 28 to 20 win. The Rockets completed the sweep with a 39 to 29 win.
In the girls’ game, Westwood scored only 8 points in the 2nd half, but held Liberty to 6 points as they got their 2nd straight conference win. Elizabeth Brown led Westwood in scoring as she finished with 6 points on a pair of 3 point baskets. Kasen Holt, Haidyn Campbell and Kennedy Young each finished the game with 5 points.
In the boys’ game, the Rockets raced out to a 25 to 11 halftime lead on their way to their 4th straight win. Trent Thompson led the Rockets in scoring with 13 points. Will Partin added 12 points and John Dobson chipped in 10. The win improves the Rockets’ record to 4 and 1 on the season.
The Rockets are back in action on Monday when they travel to Chapel Hill to take on Forrest. Action begins at 6 PM as the girls’ game is set to tip off first. Westwood is back at home on Thursday when they play host to Middle Tennessee Christian. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you that 6 PM doubleheader as part of the First national Bank Hometown Sports Series. Lucky Knott will bring you all the action beginning with the pregame show at 5:50.