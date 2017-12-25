2017 Year in Review – Westwood Baseball

As 2017 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for the Westwood baseball team. For the 2nd straight season, the Rockets showed improvement on the field as they finished with a 7 win season.
Thunder Radio reported on their final game of the season in a story we published on April 28th
The Westwood baseball team’s season came to a close on Thursday with an 11 to 1 loss to Fayetteville in the elimination bracket of the Duck River Valley Conference tournament. Fayetteville erupted for 7 runs in the 3rd inning to capture the win.
Westwood was held to 5 hits in the loss. Brett Jones scored the lone Westwood run as he got on base in the 5th inning and was driven in on an groundout by Brady Nugent. Trent Thompson finished the game with 2 hits.
The Rockets will end the season with a final record of 7 and 11. The 7 wins this year represents the 2nd straight year of improvement for Westwood baseball. The Rockets are coached by Dusty Hereford and Herb Nugent.