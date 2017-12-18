2017 Year in Review – Middle School Golf

As 2017 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for Westwood and Coffee Middle golf teams. Switching to a new “flag scoring” system this spring changed how each match looked, but allowed for teammates to pair up throughout the season. Improved numbers for each team were offset by a lack of experience for both the Raiders and Rockets.
The middle school golf season came to a close on Wednesday in the conference postseason tournament at Tullahoma’s Lakewood Country Club. Using the Junior PGA team scramble format for scoring, the Westwood Rockets finished the tournament in a tie with Tullahoma for 3rd place with 7 ½ flags. The Coffee County Middle School finished in 6th place with 3 flags. Liberty won the tournament with 10 flags.