2017 Year in Review – Coffee County Swim Team

As 2017 has drawn to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for the Coffee County swim teams. While the Raider swimmers are currently in the middle of the season, the highlight for the calendar year came last February at the 2017 Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state meet in Knoxville which capped off the best season in scholastic swimming in Coffee County history.
Thunder Radio reported on the state meet in a story we published on February 12th
With the opportunity to put an exclamation point on a successful season, 4 swimmers for the CHS Swim team did exactly that on Friday and Saturday. A set of standout performances in the 2017 Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state meet this weekend in Knoxville caps off maybe the best season in scholastic swimming in Coffee County history. Ryan Farless, Jack Beachboard, Anna O’Connor and Kaylee Williams carried the banner for a talented and successful team performance this season.
Senior Ryan Farless set a new school record in the 100 yard butterfly on Friday with a time of 55.38 seconds. The performance was good enough for 29th place as he cut over 3 seconds off his personal best time. On Saturday, Farless set another personal best in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 50.91 seconds to finish in 42nd place.
Sophomore Jack Beachboard set a new personal best in the 200 IM with a time of 2:03.88 to capture a 25th place finish. Beachboard came back on Saturday to set a new personal best in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:02.81 to finish in 28th place.
Sophomore Anna O’Connor set a new personal best in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:06.90 on Saturday.
Freshman Kaylee Williams also had a wonderful first experience at state. On Friday, Kaylee captured a 58th place finish in the 200 yard IM with a time of 2:28.11. On Saturday, Williams finished in 36th place in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:13.53.