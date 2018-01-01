2017 Year in Review – CHS Wrestling

As 2017 has drawn to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for the Coffee County Central High School wrestling team. While the Raider grapplers are currently in the middle of the season, the highlight for the calendar year came last January when 3 Coffee County wrestlers medaled at the Goodpasture Invitational Tournament, including a pair of gold medals by Rein Bozich and Owen Teague.
Thunder Radio reported on their tournament sucess in a story we published on January 15th
A pair of gold medals was the reward on Saturday for members of the CHS wrestling team after competing in the Goodpasture Invitational tournament. The individual tournament featured wrestlers from 21 different schools in the double elimination format tournament. While not a team event, Coffee County’s strong performance was good enough to rank 6th out of the 21 teams in team points.
Individual Results were as follows:
Rein Bozich was 4 and 0 on the day to win the 138 pound bracket. Bozich also won best match award.
Owen Teague was 4 and 0 on the day to win the 145 pound bracket,
Joseph White was 3 and 2 on the day to finish in 4th place at 132 pounds,
Reid Lawrence was 2 and 2 on the day to finish in 5th place at 160 pounds,
Zack Adams was 1 and 2 on the day to finish in 7th place in the heavyweight bracket.
Dustin Duke finished in 7th place in the 106 pound bracket,
and Noah O’Shields finished in 9th place in the 126 pound bracket.Coffee County will return home on Friday night to host the annual Border Battle Duals meet at the Coffee County Raider Academy. Tullahoma, Franklin County and Shelbyville will join the Raider grapplers for the 4 way duals match. The night’s matches will get underway at 6 PM.