2017 Year in Review – CHS Tennis

As 2017 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for the CHS tennis teams. The girls’ team featured a young squad that was rebuilding after a 3 year run at the top of the district standings. The season was highlighted by a record breaking season for the boys’ team which advanced to the district finals in team competition. The team of Reid Lawrence and Grey Riddle won the district doubles title and advanced to the region doubles tournament. Freshman Joseph Sadler was runner-up in the district singles tournament and also advanced to the region singles tournament.
=========================================================
Thunder Radio reported on the district singles and doubles tournament with the following story we published on April 30th
The best season for Red Raider tennis thus far, added a doubles district title to their resume on Saturday. The doubles team of Grey Riddle and Reid Lawrence marched through the doubles bracket to claim a district title. Joseph Sadler finished as a runner up in singles play. Kara Roper and Shlip Patel fell in the semifinals.
Riddle and Lawrence entered the tournament as the number 1 seed and lived up to that billing. The junior duo got wins in the semifinals to guarantee a region tournament berth before claiming the district title in the finals. Freshman Joseph Sadler battled back after losing the first set in the semifinals to advance to the finals. Sadler fell in the finals to claim a runner up finish and a berth in the region tournament.
The Red Raider tennis team has advanced to the team tennis title which will take place on Tuesday. We will keep you updated on the time and locati
on on Tuesday.