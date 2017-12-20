2017 Year in Review – CHS Soccer

As 2017 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for the CHS soccer team. A district tournament loss to Tullahoma took some of the sting out of a great season that saw the Raiders claim a regular season district title.
Thunder Radio reported on the regular season victory over Tullahoma which clinched a perfect record in district play in a story we published on April 28th
The Red Raider soccer team welcomed old rival Tullahoma to the Raider Soccer Field on Thursday night. Coffee County entered the game having locked up the regular season district title, but wanted to finish the season with a perfect district record. The Raiders were also looking to retain the Coffee Cup trophy for the 3rd consecutive year. Coffee County used a pair of goals early in the 2nd half to pull away for the 4 to 1 win.
Coffee County jumped out to a 1 goal lead in the John Parigger netted an unassisted goal in the 37th minute to give the Raiders a 1 to 0 lead. In the second half, Chase Harper netted goals in the 51st and 55th minutes off a pair of assists from Breyer Taylor. Tullahoma netted a penalty kick in the 56th minute, but Miguel Mendoza found the back of the net in the 63rd minute to give Coffee County their 7th consecutive victory this season and a 6 and 0 district record.
Following the game, the Coffee Cup Trophy sponsored by First Vision Bank, was presented to Coffee County. Breyer Taylor was named the most outstanding player of the game for Coffee County for the 2nd consecutive year. Michael Duncan of Tullahoma was recognized as the game MVP for the Wildcats.
The Red Raiders will be back at home on Friday night when they play host to Smyrna in a non-district friendly. That match will kick off at 7 PM.