2017 Year in Review – CHS Red Raider Basketball

As 2017 has drawn to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for the Coffee County Central High School Lady Raider basketball team. The highlight of the year 2017 came in February as the Red Raiders captured their 20th win of last season over Grundy County. This was the first Red Raider basketball team to notch 20 wins since 1977.
Thunder Radio reported on the milestone win in a story we published on December 30thLooking for a pair of milestone wins, Coffee County welcomed Grundy County to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym on Tuesday night for a non-district basketball doubleheader. The Lady Raiders captured their 4th straight win with a 68 to 36 decision over the Lady Jackets. The Red Raiders snapped a 3 game losing streak as they grabbed their 20th win of the year 82 to 57 over Grundy County.
The Lady Raiders held the Lady Jackets without a field goal in the first period as they used 7 turnovers to build a 13 point lead. Grundy County could not get the margin any closer in the blowout win. The win improves the Lady Raiders record to 18 and 6 on the season and is the first 18 win season for Coffee County since 20111.
The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Alliyah Williams and Abby Morgan who each netted 10 points as 14 different Lady Raiders scored on the night. Aerial Williams added 9 points and Jacey Vaughn finished with 8. Alliyah Williams was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
In the boys’ game, a hot shooting Yellow Jackets team raced out to a 12 to 5 lead in the first quarter before Coffee County could get their offense on track. Coffee County closed out the first half on a 14 to 6 run to take an 8 point lead into the second half. In the second half, the Raiders dominated the pace of play to capture the 25 point win. The win improves the Red Raiders record to 20 and 7 on the season which marks the first 20 win season for Coffee County basketball since 1977.
The Red Raiders were led in scoring by De’Aaron Rozier and Tyrese McGee who each put up 12 points. Grant Sadler and Garrett Eldridge added 11 points apiece as 4 Red Raiders finished in double figures. De’Aaron Rozier was named the Crazy Daisies player of the game.
Coffee County concludes the regular season on Friday night when they welcome Tullahoma to The Patch. Friday night will also be Senior Night as the senior basketball players, cheerleaders and dance team members will be honored. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action as the girls’ game will tip off at 6 PM; we begin our broadcast with the Powers Storage pregame show at 5:50.