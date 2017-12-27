2017 Year in Review – CHS Golf

As 2017 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for the CHS Golf team. The Red Raiders enjoyed their best season of the year winning the district and region titles and advancing to the state tournament for the first time ever as a team.
Thunder Radio reported on the state tournament in a story we published on October 5th
Despite cutting 11 strokes off of Tuesday’s team score, the Red Raider golf team’s charge up the leaderboard on Wednesday ran out of time before Coffee County could earn a team medal. The Red Raiders shot a round of 313 on Wednesday to finish in 6th place in the team standings. Coffee County finished with a 2 day team total of 637.
Starting on the 10th tee on Wednesday, Coffee County was forced to play the more difficult back 9 first. All 5 CHS golfers struggled on the 13th hole which stunted the Red Raider momentum. In spite of a bogey on 13, Austin Farris managed to shoot a closing round of 3 under par to finish as the low individual for Coffee County as he finished in 33rd place. Farris posted a 69 on Wednesday. Matthew Hale rebounded nicely on Wednesday as he shot a 79. Reid Lawrence fired an 80, Samuel Prater shot an 85 and Josh Perry fired a 94. Knoxville Halls won the team championship as they fired a 2 day score of 569 which was 7 strokes under par.
The Red Raiders finish the season with an astounding record of 52 and 8. Tournament stats and the final leaderboard can be found at: http://golf.tssaa.org/tournament.cfm?id=20171202