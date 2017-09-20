2017 Year in Review – CHS Girls’ Soccer

As 2017 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for the Coffee County CHS Lady Raider soccer team. The Lady Raiders finished as the District 8AAA regular season champions and an overall record of 10-4-2 as they advanced to the Region 4AAA semifinals at Siegel.
Thunder Radio reported on the Lady Raiders region match in a story we published on October 18th
The Coffee County soccer season came to a close in Murfreesboro on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Region 4AAA tournament. Coffee County dropped a 3 to 1 decision to Siegel on the Lady Stars home pitch. The Lady Stars outshot the Lady Raiders and led in time of possession. Siegel also was more physical as they dominated the play in the midfield.
Siegel scored 2 goals in the 25th minute to take a 2 nil lead into the half. The Stars added a goal 4 minutes in the second half to make it 3 to 0. Coffee County answered in the 56th minute with a goal from Allie Amado to make it 3 to 1 but could not generate any more offense. The Lady Raiders were held to only 8 shots on frame as Amado had 4 of those. Jenna Garretson added the assist for Coffee County. The loss ended the season for the Lady Raiders as they finished as the District 8AAA regular season champions and an overall record of 10-4-2.
