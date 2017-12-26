2017 Year in Review – CHS Cross Country

As 2017 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for Coffee County Central High School cross country program. The Raider and Lady Raider harriers continued to see their numbers get bigger and their race times get faster in 2017.
Thunder Radio reported on their final meet of the year in a story we published on October 30th
The Coffee County CHS cross country season came to a close on Thursday at the Region 4AAA meet in Columbia. Facing one of the most difficult courses of the season, neither harrier team earned an individual qualifier for the TSSAA state meet. While posting team scores ahead of district rivals Lincoln County, Columbia and Shelbyville, neither Coffee County team will qualify for the state meet.
For the Lady Raiders, Emily St. John was the top fininsher as she finished in 26th place out of 89 runners. St. John ran the 3.2 mile course in 24:28. Sarah Pearson was close behind in 29th place with a time of 24:42. Trava Brown finished with a time of 27:16 and Byanka Woods ran a time of 28:09. Kara Mueller had a time of 30:20 and Zoe Mills finished at 30:22. Jasie Willis broke the tape at 31:31
For the Red Raiders, Bradley Kishpaugh was the top finisher as he finished in 33rd place out of a field of 107 runners. Kishpaugh ran the 5K course in a time of 19:57. Andres Cavalie finished with a time of 21:28. The trio of Reuben Chaput, Johnny Dulin and Jalen Cummings came in at 22:15. Renato Ayala came in at 23:36 and Jacob Melton broke the tape at 24:26.
The Raider and Lady Raider harriers of Coffee County Middle School and Coffee County CHS were guests on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show talking about their seasons. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast LIVE each Saturday from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio. You can download the podcast at:
