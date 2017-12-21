2017 Year in Review – CHS Baseball

As 2017 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for the Central High School baseball team. Year #2 with David Martin at the helm saw the Red Raiders battle to a winning record for the first time since 2010.
Thunder Radio reported on their dramatic district tournament opening round win in a story we published on May 7th
“It was ugly, but it is a win.” Those were the words of Coffee County Central High School baseball coach David Martin following Saturday’s 9 to 8 district tournament win over Lincoln County. The win advances the Red Raiders to Sunday’s quarterfinal matchup with Columbia.
Trailing 8 to 7 entering the bottom of the 6th inning, Coffee County loaded the bases and on 2 singles and a hit batter before scoring the tying run when Nathaniel Tate was hit by a pitch to drive in A. J. Rollman. Grant Sadler worked a walk to drive in Noah Anderson with the eventual winning run for Coffee County who improves to 17 and 13 on the season.
In a game you heard here on Thunder Radio, Coffee County built a 7 to 3 lead after 2 innings. The Raiders allowed 3 unearned runs in the first 4 innings as Lincoln County closed the gap to 7 to 5. In the 5th inning, the Falcons strung together 4 straight hits to capture an 8 to 7 lead with a solo home run being the lead run. Not to be denied a matchup with Columbia in the 2nd round, Coffee County used the 6th inning rally to capture the lead.
Jacob Langham led Coffee County in hitting as he had a pair of doubles and scored 2 runs. Noah Anderson had 2 singles, 2 RBI and 3 runs scored. Grant Sadler and Jacob Duncan each finished with 2 RBI. Hayden Skipper came on to pitch the final 2 innings to get the win.
Noah Anderson and Hayden Skipper were named the Crazy Daisies Co-Players of the game. Coffee County will take on Columbia on Sunday afternoon at Columbia Central High. That game will get underway at 5 PM.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/