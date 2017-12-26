2017 Year in Review – CCMS Volleyball

As 2017 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for the Coffee County Middle School volleyball team who finished 3rd in the CTC postseason tournament.
Thunder Radio reported on their final match of the year in a story we published on October 2nd
The Coffee County Middle School volleyball team advanced to the semifinals of the CTC conference tournament on Friday before being eliminated. After getting a win over South in the quarter finals, the Lady Raiders fell to White County in a hard fought semifinal matchup. Coffee County will finish the season with a record of 7 and 5 and a 3rd place finish in the CTC regular season standings and the CTC tournament.
The Lady Raiders squared off against South Franklin in the first round on Friday and captured a straight win in dominant fashion. Coffee County rolled through the Lady Trojans by set scores of 25 to 3 and 25 to 6. In the semifinals, the Lady Raiders pushed White County to 3 sets before losing a heartbreaker. After dropping the first set 19-25, Coffee Middle roared back for a 25 to 13 win in the second set. The tie breaker set was all White County as they won 15 to 5.