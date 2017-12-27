2017 Year in Review – CCMS Girls’ Soccer

As 2017 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for the Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider soccer team. Injuries and inexperience snapped a long string of conference title game appearances for the Lady Raiders in 2017. The highlight of the year did come on 8th Grade Night as the Lady Raiders shutout White County 8 to 0.
Thunder Radio reported on their big 8th Grade Night win in a story we published on September 19thEntering the game with a 4 game losing streak, the Coffee County Middle School soccer team welcomed White County to CCMS on Monday for a conference match. Injuries and inexperience has made the job of shuffling the lineup especially hard for Coach Travis O’Kelley. But on Monday night, all the pieces seemed to fit together nicely as Coffee County coasted to an 8 to 0 win on 8th grade night in a match you heard here on Thunder Radio.
Coffee County got all 8 goals in the first half as Coach O’Kelley had the Lady Raiders stop shooting after the 18th minute. Katie Cotton got a goal in the 4th minute unassisted and followed that up one minute later off an assist from Anna Amado. Alexis Rayman added an unassisted goal in the 7th minute before Jayda Wright scored in the 9th minute off a feed from Haleigh Richardson. Kelsey Brantley scored to make it 5 to 0 in the 14th minute off a pass from Cotton. Ellie Fann notched a goal in the 15th minute after a feed from Ariana Hansen. Wright added her second goal in the 16th minute on a free kick and Caitlyn Garrett added the 8th goal in the 19th minute with Brantley getting the assist
The win ups Coffee County’s record to 3 and 5 on the season and 2 and 3 in conference play. The Lady Raiders travel to Harris on Wednesday night for a conference match with Harris. Opening kick is scheduled for 5 PM at Shelbyville Central High School.
