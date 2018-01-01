2017 Year in Review – CCMS football

As 2017 has drawn to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for the Coffee County Middle School football team. The Raiders ended the season with a pair of wins including a big road win at Sparta in the final game of the season.
Thunder Radio reported on that win at White County in a story we published on September 26thThe Red Raider football team of Coffee County Middle School ended their season on Tuesday might on a winning note in Sparta. The Red Raiders defeated White County Middle 38 to 18 to end the 2017 season with 2 consecutive wins.
Coffee County got off to a fast start as Kelby Walker scored on the first play from scrimmage. Lined up as the quarterback in the Wildcat formation, Walker ripped off a 69 yard touchdown run to give Coffee County all the momentum they would need. The Raiders also got touchdowns from Ethan Baker and Conner Shemwell. White County scored on a pair of kickoff returns and a 1 yard touchdown run as time expired.