2017 Year in Review – CCMS Boys’ Soccer

As 2017 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for the Coffee County Middle School boys’ soccer team. A season of ups and downs saw it’s highlight in April as the Raiders rallied to win the Bronze Cup in the annual Red Raider Invitational hosted the the CHS soccer team.
Thunder Radio reported on the dramatic tournament performance in a story we published on April 17thAfter facing 2 of the toughest teams in the tournament in the Friday opener of the Red Raider Invitational, the Coffee County Middle School soccer team entered Saturday’s play as the 4th seed in the Bronze Cup bracket. Five hours later, the Raiders emerged with a pair of convincing wins and possession of the Bronze Cup to finish the tournament with a record of 2 and 2.
Coffee County opened up play on Saturday morning taking on a physical Lincoln County team. The Raiders got a pair of goals in the first 6 minutes to capture an early lead and Adam Petty was clean in goal as Coffee County won 3 to 0. Emilio Contrez got a goal in the 4th minute from 30 yards out on a pretty volley over the keeper’s head. Hayden Hargrove found the back of the net in the 6th minute to give the Raiders a 2 to 0 lead at the half. In the second half, Isaiah Campbell netted a goal in the final minute. Petty finished the game with 9 saves.
In the finals, Coffee County was matched up against Upperman and it turned out that the Bees were no match for the Raider offensive onslaught. Coffee County scored 10 goals in the first 40 minutes of the match to run away with a 10 to 2 win. The Raiders got goals from Contrez, Hargrove, Dyllan Toledo, Blake Young and Jamie Norris in the title game win. The win improves the Raiders record to 3 and 4 on the season. Coffee County is back at home on Tuesday when they welcome White County to the CCMS Pitch. Opening kick is set for 5 PM.