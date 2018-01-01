2017 Year in Review – CCMS Boys’ Basketball

As 2017 has drawn to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 40 prep teams we follow and report on. Today we look back at the year for the Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider basketball team. While the Red Raiders are currently in the middle of the season, the highlight for the calendar year came last January as the Red Raiders closed out the regular season with a 4 game winning streak ending with a solid win over Harris in Shelbyville.
Thunder Radio reported on their win at Harris in a story we published on January 19th
The Coffee County Middle School basketball teams ended the regular season in Shelbyville taking on Harris Middle School on the Eagle’s homecoming on Thursday. In a pair of games that that saw each team rally from 1st quarter deficits, the Raiders and Lady Raiders split the conference contests. The Lady Raiders fell 20 to 19 while Red Raiders won 32 to 27.
A game winning shot at the buzzer rimmed out for the Lady Raiders in a defensive struggle in the girls’ game. Harris took the lead with 8 seconds remaining and after a Coffee County time out, Bella Vinson got an open look for a 25 footer at the buzzer that rimmed out as the final horn sounded. Coffee County held Harris to 10 points in the final 3 quarters after falling behind 10 to 2 in a turnover filled first period.
The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Kylie Phillips who finished with 5 points. Vinson and Kiya Ferrell each finished with 4 points. The Lady Raiders will end the regular season with a record of 14 and 4 overall and 10 and 4 in conference play.
The Red Raiders rallied from a 4 point deficit in the 1st quarter as they held Harris to 2 points in the 2nd quarter. Coffee County tied the game with a minute remaining in the 3rd quarter on a Jaxon Vaughn 3 pointer before dominating the 4th quarter. Trevor Horne contested every Eagle shot in the paint and finished with 9 blocked shots.
The Red Raiders were led in scoring by Vaughn who had 11 points, Horne and Trenton Scrivnor each finished with 6 points for Coffee County who improved to 11 and 7 on the season and 7 and 7 in conference play.
Coffee County is back in action next week as they enter play in the Central Tennessee Conference postseason tournament. The CTC tournament will begin on Monday as the Lady Raiders will take on Warren County at 6:30 PM at Tullahoma High School. The Red Raiders open play on Tuesday at 8 PM against North Franklin also at Tullahoma High School. The conference tournament will conclude on Saturday.