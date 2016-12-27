2016 Year in Review – Women’s Prep Soccer

As 2016 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 12 prep sports. Today we look back at a highlight from the middle school and high school soccer teams.
In the fall, all 3 girls’prep teams enjoyed incredible success as each team advanced as far as the semifinal round of their postseason tournament. The Lady Rockets fell to St. Andrews-Sewanee in the DRVC semifinals on September 30th.
Thunder Radio reported on that matchup with a story we published on October 2ndThe Lady Rockets soccer team of Westwood saw their season come to a close on Friday as they fell to St. Andrew’s-Sewanee in the semifinal round of the CTSC conference tournament. Westwood was eliminated last season in the tournament semifinals as they end the season with a record of 5 wins, 4 losses and a draw.
Against St. Andrews, neither team could get a goal in regulation or the extra period. Westwood keeper Alanna Coker finished the game with 10 saves during regulation and extra time, but the Lady Lions out shot Westwood 3 to 0 in penalty kicks to claim the 1 to 0 win and advance to the finals.
The Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider soccer team battled from behind in Saturday’s CTC Tournament final, but could not get the winning goal in regulation or extra time against Warren County. That forced a round of penalty kicks that saw the Lady Pioneers out shoot Coffee County in PK’s to claim the CTC tournament title. The runner-up finish means that Coffee County will finish the season with a record of 9 wins, 2 losses and a draw.
Coffee Middle advanced to the final with a 3 to 0 win over Harris in Saturday morning’s semifinal. The Lady Raiders jumped on the Eaglettes early when Reagan Ellison scored off a feed from Maddy Jones in the 3rd minute. Jones made it 2 to 0 in the 28th minute with an unassisted goal. In the second half, Jones was ridden down in the 18 yard box in the 48th minute. Katie Cotton converted on the penalty kick to advance the Lady Raiders to the final.
Against Warren County, the Lady Pioneers got a goal in the 10th minute and carried that 1 to 0 lead into the half. Marley Perry banged home a deflection in the 42nd minute to send the game into the extra period. After the scoreless extra period, Warren County converted their penalty kicks to claim the title. After the match, Coach Travis O’Kelley had this to say about his team and their season: “It was a hard way to end a fantastic season. I’m proud of the effort put forth by our girls all season; going undefeated in conference play is no small achievement.”
The CHS Lady Raiders advanced to the region tournament with a shutout win over Franklin County on October 11th.
Thunder Radio reported on their success with the following story we published on October 12th
The Coffee County Lady Raider soccer team punched their ticket to the Region 4AAA Tournament on Tuesday night with a 1 to 0 win over Franklin County. The district tournament semifinal win sends Coffee County to Fayetteville on Thursday night as the Lady Raiders seek a District 8AAA title when they take on Lincoln County.
Despite the low score, Coffee County controlled the time of possession and shots as they out shot the Rebelettes 22 to 5 in the match. Coffee County keeper Holli Smithson was only forced to make 3 saves as her defense kept her clean on the night. The Lady Raiders forced 6 shots on the Franklin County keeper in the middle of the 1st half culminating in a goal by MaKenzie Anderson in the 22nd minute. Samantha Ellison laid off a pass to Anderson from the center of the box and Anderson converted on a diving, sliding kick to give the Lady Raiders the only goal they would need.
Coffee County will travel to Lincoln County on Thursday to play for the District 8AAA title. Game time is set for 7 PM at Lincoln County High School. The winner of that match-up will host a region semifinal against the District 7AAA runner-up on Tuesday while the loser will travel to the District 7AAA champion
