2016 Year in Review – Middle School and High School Track

As 2016 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 12 prep sports. Today we look back at a highlight from the prep track teams. The Coffee County Middle School track teams had another strong showing as the Lady Raiders won the CTC conference title and the boys finished in 2nd place. The high school Lady Raiders qualified 3 athletes for the TSSAA State Meet in May.
The Coffee County Middle School Lady Raider track team won their 4th straight CTC Conference Track meet on May 4th at Carden-Jarrell Field. The Red Raiders got a 2nd place finish marking the 6th straight year for the Red Raiders to finish in the top 2 in the conference.
Thunder Radio reported on their success with the following story we published on May 5th
The Lady Raider track team of Coffee County Middle School won their 4th straight CTC Conference Track Meet on Wednesday as they finished first out of a field of 6 teams. The Lady Raiders dominated the relay races and scored well in each of the field events to finish comfortably ahead of West Tullahoma for the crown. The final scores in girls’ competition was Coffee County 121, West Tullahoma 69, South Franklin 64, Warren County 45, North Franklin 42 and East Tullahoma 11
The Red Raiders had several strong performances in the field events, and a 1st place finish in the 4x200M relay, but came up just short to West Tullahoma finishing in 2nd place for the 2nd consecutive year. This is the 6th straight year for the Red Raiders to finish in the top 2 in the conference. For the boys scores: West Tullahoma 93, Coffee County 84, South Franklin 60, North Franklin 56, East Tullahoma 41 and Warren County 33
Individual finishers for Coffee County were:
Girls
Shot Put: Marissa Douglass-2nd
Discus: Marissa Douglass-1st, Marley Perry-4th
High Jump: Julia Duncan & Jenna Garretson 3rd (Tie)
Long Jump: Jenna Garretson-1st, Julia Duncan-2nd
4x100m relay: 1st-Gracie Pippenger, Laura Bogard, Ashley Evans, Marissa Douglass
1600m: Kaytee Christian-6th
100m: Marissa Douglass-2nd, Karie Wooten-6th
4x200m relay: 1st-Gracie Pippenger, Ashley Evans, Mady Gravitt, Willow Hobbs
400m: Ryan Green-3rd, Emilee Roberson-5th
800m: Felicia Medina-2nd, Jasie Willis-6th
200m: Willow Hobbs-2nd, Jenna Garretson-3rd
4x400m relay: 1st-Journey Arnold, Emilee Roberson, Emma Singleton, Jade Arnold
Boys
Shot Put: Brandon Jernigan-2nd, Gilberto Infante-3rd
Discus: Brandon Jernigan-2nd, Gilberto Infante-3rd
High Jump: Hayden Skipper-2nd, Blanton Brown-3rd
Long Jump: Blanton Brown-2nd, Hayden Skipper-5th
4x100m relay: 4th-Blanton Brown, Gabe Sons, Gilberto Infante, Hayden Skipper
1600m: Larson Meltzer-4th
4x200m relay: 1st-Blanton Brown, Gabe Sons, Gilberto Infante, Hayden Skipper
400m: Jalen Morris-2nd
4x400m relay: 3rd-Jalen Morris, Larson Meltzer, Landon Crabtree, Tucker Anderson
Three Lady Raiders track athletes qualified to compete at the Spring Fling state track meet in May in a total of 7 different events. 2016 marked the 25th consecutive year that Coffee County CHS was represented at the state meet. Diana Davis, Karson Young and Sarah Pearson all competed in the 5 day event. Karson Young had personal bests in her 2 events as she reached the medal stand twice.
Thunder Radio reported on their success with the following story we published on May 27th
Setting personal bests in 2 events lifted Coffee County’s Karson Young to the medal stand twice on Thursday at the TSSAA Spring Fling State Track Meet at MTSU. Young beat her personal record 4 times in placing 5th in the long jump in the morning session. Young, who predicted a jump of 17’ 6” before the event, soared to a 17’6.5” jump in her second attempt of the preliminary round. That jump was good enough to advance her to the finals. Entering the day with a personal best of 16’ 10” in the long jump, Young had jumps of 17’ 3”, 17’5” and 17’1.75” to go with her medal winning jump of 17’6”.
Immediately after receiving her medal for the long jump, Young was back to the sand to compete in the triple jump. Young failed to meet her qualifying jump from the sectional of 34’ 10” which is her personal record. Young had jumps of 33’ 7.25’, 33’ 8.75” and 34’ 1.75’ to finish in 13th place.
In the evening session, Young ran a time 15.93 in the 100M hurdles to win her heat and take home an 8th place medal. Young beat her previous personal record of 16:12 in her clean run. Young, a junior, was making her 2nd appearance at the Spring Fling after missing last year due to illness. “We have always known that Karson has had a great deal of talent and today she rose to the occasion” said Coach Stan Jarrell after the race. “I feel like Coach Bonham was here helping her along today” added Jarrell. Former assistant coach Phil Bonham specialized in training Raider thinclads in the hurdles prior to his passing this past February.
We talked to Karson after the race and this is what she had to say:
Sarah Pearson opened her day in the noon heat at the high jump pit. Pearson who qualified at 4’10” in last week’s sectional, scratched out at 5” to finish in 11th place. Pearson cleared 4’8” in her first jump and 4’10” in her 2nd attempt. “I am happy with (4’ 10”) but I always strive for 5 feet” said Pearson following the high jump as she came up short of the medal stand.
In the 100M hurdles, Pearson was paired up with Young as the 2 Coffee County teammates started one lane apart. Pearson clipped a couple of hurdles early in the race to finish with a time of 17.05 which was good enough for 14th place.
Pearson ended her day with the 300M hurdle race as her time of 49.5 seconds was nearly a full second above the sophomore’s previous personal record. “I knew going in that I was not near the top(among qualifying times). I was really pushing for a PR(personal record) and I’m kind of upset about it” said a dejected Pearson. Her time in the 300M was good enough for a 13th place finish in the event. “I am happy I got to come and compete today and I am glad I got to come even though I did not medal” added Pearson
We continue our year in review on Tuesday as we look back at the year in golf and volleyball.