2016 Year in Review – Middle School and High School Tennis

As 2016 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 12 prep sports. Today we look back at a highlight from the tennis teams. The Coffee County Middle School fielded their first ever tennis team in 2016. They joined the Westwood Middle School, in its second year of existence, to provide scholastic tennis at both local middle schools. The 2 teams met for the first time in a historic event on April 5th on the courts at Fred Deadman Park.
Thunder Radio was there and reported on the match with the following story we published on April 6th
It might be a small thing, but it was a first for local prep sports on Tuesday as the 2 middle schools in Manchester met on the tennis courts for the first ever meeting between the 2 teams in tennis. Westwood, in its 2nd season as a program, played host to Coffee County Middle School, in its 1st season as a program, on Tuesday at Fred Deadman Park. In a fitting tribute, the boys’ match was decided by a pair of tiebreakers in the doubles competition.
The Coffee County doubles team of Joseph Sadler and Zach Leroux got a 7-5 tie-breaker win over Jaret Kemper and Caleb Simmons to clinch the match win for the Raiders. In girls’ play, the Lady Raiders swept all 6 matches to claim the first girls win in program history. The Westwood tennis teams plays at Lewisburg on Wednesday at 3:45 PM while the Coffee Middle teams will travel to St. Andrews-Sewanee on Friday for a 4 PM match. Complete Results are:
Girls’ Singles
Alise Clark(CCMS) over Madison Cox(WMS) – 5-1
Jayda Wright(CCMS) over Liberty McAfee(WMS) – 4-2
Anna Amado(CCMS) over Luz Marie Basurto(WMS) – 5-1
Macy Brown(CCMS) over Antonia Ayala(WMS) – 6-0
Girls’ Doubles
Lindsey Cauble & Caitlin Calahan(CCMS) over Madison Cox & Antonia Ayala(WMS) – 5-1
Sydney Bell & Arianna Hansen(CCMS) over Liberty McAfee & Luz Marie Basurto(WMS) – 4-2
Boys’ Singles
Joseph Sadler(CCMS) over Jaret Kemper(WMS) – 6-0
Luke Irwin(CCMS) over Caleb Simmons(WMS) – 5-1
Xander Jones(WMS) over Jaden Talley(CCMS) – 4-3(7-4 tiebreaker)
Braeden Masicotte(WMS) over Loren Hansen(CCMS) – 5-1
Ben Davis(CCMS) over Ricardo Ayala(WMS) – 4-2
Boys’ Doubles
Joseph Sadler & Zach Leroux (CCMS) over Jaret Kemper & Caleb Simmons (WMS) – 4-3(7-5 tiebreaker)
Xander Jones & Braeden Masicotte(WMS) over Jaden Talley & Loren Hansen(CCMS) – 4-3(8-6 tiebreaker)
+++++++++++
The Coffee County CHS Lady Raider tennis teams did not advance out of the district in 2016, but senior Maddie Taylor advanced to the region as a singles player. The highlight of the season for the tennis teams came on Senior Night on Monday, April 25th when they swept Cannon County.
Thunder Radio was there and reported on the match with the following story we published on April 26th
The Coffee County Central High School tennis teams got a pair of 7 to 0 sweeps on Friday night as they dominated Cannon County on Senior Night. The Lions of Woodbury only dressed out 1 male player as Coffee County got the benefit of 6 forfeit wins. Trevor Ivey-Bodman scored an 8 to 1 win in the lone contested boys match.
The Lady Raiders got wins in all 5 of their singles matches as Tori Taylor, Ali Shelton, Makayla Morgan, Kayla Wright and Anna Harrell all won. The Lady Raiders swept their doubles matches to improve to 8 and 5 on the year.
The night began with the recognition of the 5 Raider senior tennis players as senior Red Raiders Will Davis and Trever Ivey-Bodman were recognized and Lady Raiders Makyala Morgan, Maddie Taylor and Ali Shelton were each recognized.
The Raider netters will next be in action on Friday when they travel to Sewanee’s Bruton-Guerry Tennis Courts at the University of the South for the District 8AAA Tournament. Thunder Radio will keep you updated with pairing and times next week.
We continue our year in review on Monday as we celebrate the year in wrestling.