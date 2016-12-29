2016 Year in Review – Middle School and High School Softball

As 2016 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 12 prep sports. Today we look back at the highlights from the prep softball teams. The Lady Rockets of Westwood continued their rebuilding efforts in the spring as they fielded a young team with a lot of potential. The team began showing improvement as they reached the conference tournament recording a 17 to 2 win over Huntland on April 15th.
Banging out 11 hits and collecting 19 walks helped the Westwood Lady Rockets softball team crush Huntland 17 to 2 on Friday night in the elimination round of the Duck River Valley Conference. Madison Wakefield led the Rocket assault as she 3 for 4 on the day with 3 RBI. Haidyn Campbell, Hallie Wimberley and Alex Nelson all finished with 2 hits apiece as Nelson also had 3 RBI. Kiely Featherson walked all 5 times she batted on Friday night to earn 3 RBI herself and perhaps become the first player in the history of the sport to be patient enough to earn 5 walks. Campbell earned the win in the circle has she scattered 3 hits and struck out 10 Lady Hornet batters. Westwood advances to Saturday’s 3rd round where they take on either Moore County or Community at 9 AM at Huntland.
The Coffee County Middle School Lady Raiders advanced to the finals of the CTC Tournament before falling to Warren County on April 23rd.
After falling on Friday night to Warren County in the winner’s bracket finals of the CTC Softball Tournament, the Lady Raiders of Coffee County Middle School needed 3 wins on Saturday to claim their 2nd straight conference title. In a scene reminiscent of last season, the Lady Raiders fought and clawed their way back to the championship game before falling to Warren County 10 to 2 on Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday morning, the Lady Raiders opened up with a rematch against Tullahoma as these 2 teams squared off for the 4th time in 11 days. The Lady Raiders jumped out to a 6 to 0 lead only to see the Lady Cats rally in the 5th inning to plate 3 runs. Coffee County quelled the rally with the tying run at the plate to seal the 6 to 3 win. Against the Cats, Ashley Evans was 3 for 3 with 3 runs scored, Gracie Pippenger was 2 for 2 with a double and a sacrifice and Keelie Hillis was 2 for 3 with 2 doubles.
The Tullahoma win set up a rematch with Warren County in which the Lady Raiders needed a win to force an “if” game and a chance at the title. After surrendering a run in the 1st inning, Coffee County got a 3 run rally in the 3rd inning by the bottom of their batting order. Maci Head finished the game with 2 hits in 2 trips to the plate and a run scored to lead Coffee County to the 3 to 2 win. Kyla Craig and Abigail Parker each added a run for the Lady Raiders to set up a winner-take-all championship match.
With one out in the top of the first inning, Gracie Pippenger crushed a solo home run to fill the Lady Raider fans with hope and confidence. Not to be deterred, the regular season champion Lady Pioneers tied the game in the bottom of the first and used a 6 run 4th inning to seal the 12 to 2 win over Coffee County in the 5th conference meeting of the year between these 2 teams. Warren County only lost twice in conference play this season and both losses came at the hands of the Lady Raiders. Evans finished the game going 2 for 3 with a triple and the only other run scored for Coffee County. The Lady Raiders finished the year with a record of 23 and 7.
The Central High School Lady Raiders clinched their 9th straight regular season district title with a 2 to 0 win over Tullahoma on April 26th.
If there is one thing that local sports fans have come to expect, it is a district championship for Lady Raider softball. On Tuesday night Kaylee Skipper pitched a brilliant game as she scattered 5 hits and struck out 4 in the Lady Raiders 2 to 0 win over Tullahoma at Terry Floyd Field. The win also guaranteed the Lady Raiders a regular season district title for what is believed to be the 9th year in a row. The Lady Raiders finish the district season with a record of 11 and 1.
Tullahoma opened the game hot with a pair of singles before a fielder’s choice and a double play ended the threat. The Lady Cats had base runners in 6 of the game’s 7 innings, but could not push a run across against Skipper as the Lady Raiders’ timely defense was the story of the game. For her shutout performance, Skipper was tabbed as the Thunder Radio player of the game.
Coffee County got on the board in the 4th inning when Tatum Baldwin, running for Tori Bell, scored from 1st base on a single by Brianna Roberson and an error on the Tullahoma right fielder. The Lady Raiders added an insurance run in the 6th when Katie Rutledge got on base on an infield single and scored on a Paige Baker single after the Tullahoma left fielder bobbled the ball. Abby Woods and Kasarah Scheller also had singles as the Lady Raiders managed only 5 hits but reached base 4 times after being hit by a pitch.
On Thursday night, Coffee County will play host to Oakland when they host the inaugural “Green-Out Game” to promote Organ Donation Awareness. A special pregame will feature specials guests and everyone is encouraged to wear green. First pitch is slated for 7 PM. Thunder Radio will bring you the broadcast beginning with the pregame show at 6:50.
We continue our year in review on Monday when we look back at the year in basketball.