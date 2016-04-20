2016 Year in Review – Middle School and High School Baseball

As 2016 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 12 prep sports. Today we look back at the highlights from the prep baseball teams. The Westwood Rockets opened the season with a new coach and the hope of breaking a winless streak that was nearing 2 years. The Rockets did exactly that with a 6 to 2 win at Huntland on March 7th
The Westwood baseball team got their first win of the year, and their first win since April 12, 2014, with a 6 to 2 come from behind victory over Huntland on Monday night in Huntland. Falling behind 2 to 0 in the bottom of the first inning, the Rockets used a 3 run 4th inning to take a lead they would not relinquish. Zach Milan came on in relief to get the victory and Skylar Bratcher relieved him for the save. Westwood was led in hitting by Jacob Garms who had 2 hits and 3 RBI on the night. Brady Nugent reached base 4 times for the Rockets. Westwood improves their record to 1 and 1 on the year and 1 and 0 in conference play. The Rockets are back in action on Tuesday when they play host to Huntland at Fred Deadman Park. First pitch is set for 5 PM.
The Coffee County Middle School baseball team put together a lineup this spring that featured quite a bit of power. The biggest explosion came in the CTC Tournament when the Raider crushed 3 home runs in an 8 to 3 win over South Franklin on April 18th.
The bats of Coffee County Middle School woke up in a big way on Monday as the Red Raiders hit 3 home runs in route to an 8 to 3 win over South Franklin in the opening round of the CTC Tournament at Warren County. Hayden Skipper was 3 for 3 on the night with a homer and 3 RBI while Brandon Jernigan was 2 for 3 with 2 home runs and 4 RBI. Garrett Davis and Trey Rogers each added singles for the Raiders. Jernigan, Skipper and Davis combined to pitch a 1 hitter as each stayed under 50 pitches on the night with Jernigan getting the win. Coffee County will now take on the top seeded Pioneers of Warren County on Tuesday at 4:45 PM at Warren County Middle School.
The Coffee County Central High School baseball team also featured a new head coach and a new scrappy attitude. A perfect example of that was a come from behind 5 to 4 win over Central Magnet on Senior Night on April 28th.
A dramatic 2 out walk off single from Davis Green lifted the Red Raider baseball team to a 5 to 4 defeat of Central Magnet on Thursday night at Powers Field. Green’s single capped the second comeback of the game for Coffee County as they scratched out the non-district win on Senior Night.
Trailing by 1 run entering the 6th inning, Noah Anderson smacked his first home run of the year to tie the game entering the 7th. In the 7th, Nathaniel Tate reached base on a fielder’s choice and moved to 3rd on Jacob Langham’s single before being driven in by Green with the winning run.
Tate, who came on as a relief pitcher in the 7th inning picked up the win. Anderson finished the night going 2 for 3 while senior Alan Rob was also 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and 2 RBI. Zach Wise added a double for the Red Raiders.
Coffee County will be off until next week’s District 8AAA baseball tournament. The Raiders match-up and game time will be announced later and Thunder Radio will keep you up to date on the Red Raider’s schedule. Coach David Martin will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show as he will talk about the upcoming post season. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live every Saturday morning from 10 to 11 at Al White Ford/Lincoln in Manchester.
