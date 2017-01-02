2016 Year in Review – Men’s Prep Basketball

As we have turned the page on 2016, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 12 prep sports. Today we look back at a highlight from the boys’ basketball teams. The highlight of the year 2016 in the boys’ basketball world has to be the resurgence of the Central High School Red Raiders basketball team. Coffee County opens 2017 with a record of 12 and 3. The Red Raiders got their 10th win in dramatic fashion on December 21st to win the 2016 Red Raider Invitational.
Thunder Radio reported on their success with the following story we published on December 22nd
The ability to slow down the East Hamilton Hurricanes high tempo attack and a huge second half comeback lifted Coffee County to the tournament title of the Red Raider Invitational on Wednesday night. Trailing by 7 points entering the 4th quarter, the Red Raiders played nearly flawless basketball in the 4th quarter to rally for the 66 to 59 win before an electric crowd at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.
Coffee County was a perfect 9 for 9 at the free throw line in the 4th quarter as they outscored the favored Hurricanes 26 to 12 in the final 8 minutes. Coffee County was led in scoring by Grant Sadler who finished with 18 points. Garrett Eldridge and Stephen Sullivan each finished with 13 points as the trio were named to the All-Tournament team. DeAaron Rozier and Tyrese McGee each added 8 points for Coffee County as the Raiders improved to 10 and 2 overall.
When asked about the halftime adjustments, Coach Williams had this to say
In Wednesday’s other tournament results Franklin County defeated Grundy County 46 to 37 for 7th place. Beech dumped Community 57 to 33 for 5th place and Middle Tennessee Christian raced past Red Bank for 3rd place by a score of 61 to 46
Coffee County will be back in action on Tuesday as they begin play in the King of the Smokies Tournament in Pigeon Forge. Coffee County will take on Grainger at 12:30 PM(EST) at Pigeon Forge Middle School. The tournament will run through Thursday, December 29th at Pigeon Forge High School and Pigeon Forge Middle School. Thunder Radio will keep you updated on results.
The Lady Raider basketball team begins play in the Whitwell Tournament on Wednesday, December 28th as they take on Lenoir City. That tournament will run through Friday, December 30th. After the cancellation of the Hixson Tournament this past weekend, the Lady Raiders have scheduled a pair of games with Baylor. Coffee County will travel to Baylor on Saturday, January 7th for a JV/varsity doubleheader. The JV game will tip off at 4:30 PM EST with the varsity game to follow. Baylor will come to Coffee County on Monday, February 6th for another JV/Varsity doubleheader. The JV game will tip off at 4:30 PM CST with the varsity game to follow.
Both CHS basketball coaches will be guests on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to give fans an update on their seasons thus far. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast LIVE each Saturday morning(including Christmas Eve and News Year Eve) at 10 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches is also broadcast live and heard here exclusively on Thunder Radio.
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
The Coffee County Middle School Red Raiders opened up the 2016 – 2107 season with their 2nd consecutive Woodbury Border War Tournament title. The Raiders defeated Swiss Memorial 44 to 36 in the title game on October 29th.
Thunder Radio reported on their success with the following story we published on October 31st
After trailing 16 to 13 after the first quarter of the finals, Coffee County held off a hot shooting Swiss Memorial team to capture the tournament title by a final of 44 to 36. Swiss hit nine 3 pointers in the game, including 5 in the 4th quarter, but it was not enough to overcome the 11 made free throws by the Raiders in the 4th quarter. Jaxon Vaughn led Coffee County in scoring with 11 points while Marshall Haney and Kyle Farless each added 8. Vaughn, Haney, Farless and Hayden Hullett were named to the All-Tournament team.
The Raiders and Lady Raiders will be off this week as their next game will be on Monday, November 7th at White County. The girls’ game will get underway at 6 PM.
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
The Westwood Rockets opened the Duck River Valley Conference Basketball Tournament with a dramatic 37 to 31 win over Huntland on December 10th.
Thunder Radio reported on their success with the following story we published on December 12th
Composure ending up being the deciding factor on Saturday as the Westwood Rockets defeated Huntland 37 to 31 in the Duck River Valley Conference Tournament play-in game at the Joel Vinson Gym. In a game marred by a technical foul call on a Huntland player and the ejection of a Huntland parent, Coach Will Pannell and his Rocket team kept their cool in a contentious 2nd half. The Rockets battled back from a 7 point deficit in the 3rd quarter to advance to Wednesday’s quarterfinal round at Cascade.
Leading by 3 points at the half, Huntland stretched their lead to 7 in the first 2 and a half minutes of the 3rd quarter before the wheels fell off of the Hornet train. Brady Nugent hit a pair of free throws awarded to Westwood after Huntland’s top scorer overreacted to an official’s decision. That technical foul call triggered a chorus of displeasure from the Huntland fans directed at the game’s referees. The remainder of the 3rd quarter saw Westwood finish on a 10 to 2 run and also saw a Huntland fan removed from the gym.
Westwood was a remarkable 8 for 10 at the free throw line in the 3rd quarter comeback. Eliot Sain led the free throw barrage as he was 7 of 8 from the free throw line in the 2nd half and finished the game with 7 points. Trent Thompson and Wyatt Nugent led the Rockets in scoring as each finished with 8 points. Will Partin was a perfect 4 for 4 at the line and finished with 4 points.
Westwood will take on the tournament’s #1 seed Cascade on Wednesday night in the tournament’s semifinals. That game will tip-off at 6 PM.