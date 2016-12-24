2016 Year in Review – High School Wrestling

As 2016 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 12 prep sports. Today we look back at a highlight from the CHS Wrestling team. As is the case for winter sports, the Raider grapplers concluded their last school year’s season in the early part of 2016 before beginning this year’s school year season late in 2016. With the 2016-2017 season in the early stage of their season, we look back at the 2015-2016 season which concluded in February. That 2015-2016 season marked a strong performance for the Red Raiders as Josh Tobitt advanced to the state individual meet. One of the highlights of the year took place on January 21st when Coffee County won a three way dual meet at home against Warren County and Smyrna.
Thunder Radio was on hand for those matches reported on their success with the following story we published on January 22nd.
The Coffee County Central High School wrestlers benefited from several match wins via the forfeit to claim a pair of team win on Thursday night at “The Meat Grinder.” Coffee County got wins of 42 to 14 over Smyrna and 45 to 18 over Warren County. Josh Tobitt(182) continued his strong January campaign with a 2nd round pin against Smyrna and a forfeit win against Warren County. Rein Bozich(145) moved up in weight to capture a decision win over Warren County and a forfeit win over Smyrna. Josh Young(152) and Dustin Seals(285) each claimed a pair of forfeit wins. Austin Silvers(120), Owen Teague(138), Brody Litz(160), Michael Pressley(170), Harry Hosea(195) and Cade Baker(220) each earned a forfeit win for Coffee County.
Friday’s home match with Riverdale has been cancelled due to the Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the area. This match was scheduled to be Senior Night for Coffee County. Coach Roger Barlow will attempt to reschedule the match for early next week, and Thunder Radio will keep you informed if a makeup date can be finalized.
We continue our year in review on Tuesday as we look back at the year in golf and volleyball.