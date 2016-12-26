2016 Year in Review – CCMS and CHS Volleyball

As 2016 draws to a close, Thunder Radio Sports looks back at some of the highlights of the calendar year for each of the 12 prep sports. Today we look back at a highlight from the prep volleyball teams. After a slow start this fall, the Coffee County Middle School volleyball team reeled off a 6 match winning streak. The 6th win in that streak was a revenge win over White County on September 15th in a thrilling 3 set match.
Thunder Radio reported on their success with the following story we published on September 16th
The Coffee County Middle School volleyball team rallied after dropping the opening set to stun White County on Tuesday in a 3 set thriller. The Lady Raiders won by set scores of 21-25, 25-23 and 15-13. The win is the 6th straight for Coffee County. The win avenges an earlier straight set loss to the Warriorettes in Sparta on August 23rd.
After dropping the 1st set, the Lady Raiders strung together 7 straight points during the 2nd set to build a 9 point lead. Coffee County held off a White County rally to win the 2nd set on an ace by Maci Head. In the 3rd and deciding set, Coffee County rallied from a 12 to 11 deficit to win four of the last 5 points to capture the match.
Kiya Ferrell led Coffee County in winners with 4. Head led in aces with 4 and added 2 winners. Maddie Husted had 3 winners and added 2 aces. The win improves the Lady Raiders record to 6 and 3 overall and 4 and 2 in conference play.
The Central High School volleyball team upset Lincoln County in the district tournament semifinals on October 6th. The win advanced the Lady Raiders to their 5th straight region tournament appearance.
Thunder Radio reported on their success with the following story we published on October 7thThe Coffee County Lady Raider volleyball team punched their ticket to the Region 4AAA volleyball tournament on Thursday night before falling in the District 8AAA finals. Coffee County earned the region berth with a semifinal win over Lincoln County before dropping the finals match-up to Lawrence County. The semifinals and finals were held in Lawrence County.
In the semifinals, the 3rd seeded Lady Raiders dropped 2nd seeded Lincoln County 3 sets to 1. The Lady Raiders dropped the first set at 19 before winning the next 3 sets at 18, 19 and 16 behind an aggressive service game. Coffee County served up 17 aces and drilled 46 kills to get the win. Leading the way was Aerial Williams who had 18 kills, 3 aces and 2 blocks. In the finals, Coffee County saw service and hitting errors at crucial times cost them the first 2 sets as they ended up falling in 4 sets to the regular season champion Lady Cats on their home floor. The Lady Raiders had 15 service errors and 15 hitting errors in falling by set scores of 21-25, 27-29, 25-21 and 18-25. Bailey Morgan led the team in blocks with 6 and assists with 26. Following the match, Aerial Williams and Bailey Morgan were named to the All District team.
Coffee County will play in the region semifinals on Tuesday at Lawrence County High School. Coffee County will take on District 7AAA champion Siegel at 4:30 PM. A win there would advance them to the region finals that would begin around 7 or 7:30 on Tuesday at Lawrece County against the winner of the other semifinal between Lawrence County and Oakland.
We continue our year in review on Wednesday when we look back at the year in soccer.