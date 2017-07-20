1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series Returns in August

1st National Bank and Thunder Radio will once again combine forces this fall to continue to highlight more and more local athletes. The highly acclaimed 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series begins its 4th season as we highlight middle school football action from Westwood and Coffee County Middle, along with girls’ soccer and volleyball at the middle schools and at Coffee County Central High.
Each Tuesday from August 8th through the end of September, plus a couple of Thursdays, Thunder Radio will bring you a series of 13 contests as we strive to spotlight Manchester’s incredible school and community spirit. The Hometown Sports Series will continue into the postseason for the high school volleyball and soccer teams as well as any middle school football championship games. Just another example of why Thunder Radio is Coffee County’s number 1 station.
The tentative schedule is as follows: