17U Post 78 Baseball Team Falls in State Tournament Opener

The 17U Manchester Post 78 17U baseball team opened up the Tennessee American Legion State Tournament in Gallatin on Thursday. The Raider squad opened up against Tullahoma at Vol State Community College. Tullahoma’s Post 43 kept the Raider bats at bay as Manchester fell 11 to 1.
After surrendering 3 runs in the top of the 1st inning to Tullahoma, Coffee County rallied with a pair of singles and 2 walks. But a pair of outs on the bases quelled the Raider rally with only 1 run scored. Those 2 hits were the only hits that the Raiders could muster in the contest. Braden Brown and Owen Neal had the singles while Neal drove in Coffee County’s only run.
Post 78 will fall into the loser’s bracket with the opening round loss. The Raiders will play at 12:30 PM against either McMinnville or Columbia. That game will be played at Vol State Community College in Gallatin.
The 15U tournament is set to get underway on Friday in Tullahoma at Grider Stadium. The 15U Post 78 team will tangle with Columbia at 5 PM. Win or lose, the Raiders will come back on Saturday afternoon to take on Tullahoma or McMinnville.
Both tournaments are double elimination. You can see online copies of the brackets at: https://www.tnlegionbaseball.org/page/show/4270388-2018-tn-legion-state-tournament-brackets