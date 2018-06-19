17U Baseball Team Drops Pitcher’s Duel to Warren County on Monday

The 17U Coffee County Red Raider baseball team played host to Warren County on Monday night at Powers Field. In a pitcher’s duel, Coffee County was held to 4 hits on the game as they fell 3 to 1 in the 7 inning contest.
Both teams pushed across a run in the 2nd inning. After Warren County scored In the top of the inning, the Red Raiders used singles from Owen Neel and Ryan Stephens to set the stage for an RBI sacrifice fly from Kyle Farless. The visiting Pioneers added single runs in the 3rd and 7th innings to get the win. Gage Edwards and Braeden Brown had the other 2 hits for Coffee County.
The 17U Raiders travel to Grundy County on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 5 PM. On Wednesday, they will visit Lincoln County for a 4 PM game. The 15U Raiders will be at home on Wednesday as they play host to Shelbyville. First pitch is set for 5 PM at Powers Field.