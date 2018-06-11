17U Baseball Raiders Double Up Marion County on Monday

The Coffee County CHS 17U baseball team welcomed Marion County to Powers Field on Monday night. In a game scheduled for 7 full innings, it was 5 runs in the bottom of the 7th that lifted the Red Raiders to the 10 to 5 win.
Marion County opened the scoring as they pushed across 3 runs in the top of the 2nd inning. Coffee County rallied for 2 runs in the bottom of the 2nd and 2 more in the bottom of the 3rd inning to build a 4 to 3 lead. The Raiders tacked on another run in the 4th and carried a 5 to 3 lead into the 7th. Marion County added 2 runs with 2 outs in the top of the 7th to tie the game before Coffee County used 2 errors to break the tie and then pounded out a pair of doubles and an inside-the-park home run to end the scoring.
Ryan Stephens had a single, a triple and that home run as he drove home 4 runs. Owen Neel had a single and a double while scoring twice and knocking in a run. Griffin Meeker had a single, reached on an error twice, stole 2 bases and scored twice.
Coffee County travels to Jasper on Tuesday night for another 7 inning game against Marion County. First pitch is set for 5 PM.