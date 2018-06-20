17U Baseball Gets Win and Tie at Lincoln County on Wednesday

The 17U Red Raider baseball team traveled to Fayetteville on Wednesday night for a pair of games. Coffee County tied the first game 5 to 5 in 5 innings. The Raiders bounced back for an 8 to 5 win in the 5 inning nightcap.
In the first game, the Raiders rallied for a pair of runs in the 5th inning to earn the draw with the Falcons. Lincoln County built a 5 to 0 lead after 2 innings before Coffee County got on the board with 2 runs in the 3rd before adding a run in the 4th. Braden Brown had the big blast in the fifth with a 2 RBI double. Brown finished ith a sacrifice to go along with the double and 3 RBI. Kyle Farless had a single and a walk and scored twice. Lane Spry walked and was hit by a pitch in his 2 plate appearances.
In the nightcap, Lincoln County jumped out to a 5 to 0 lead after 1 inning before Coffee County could get on the scoreboard. After scoring 3 runs in the 2nd, Coffee County got a pair of runs in the 3rd inning to tie the game. The Raiders salted the game away with a 3 run rally in the 5th. Ryan Stephens had a triple and 2 singles with an RBI to lead Coffee County. Kael McCall rapped 3 singles and drove in 3 for the Raiders. Bryson Hullett added 2 singles with an RBI.
The Red Raiders are back at home on Friday and Saturday as they will play a pair of games at Powers Field prior to the TSSAA Dead Period. Coffee County will play host to play host to Tullahoma on Friday and Central Magnet on Saturday. Both games will get underway at 5 PM at Powers Field.