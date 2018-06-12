15U Raider Baseball Team Drops Tullahoma in Pitcher’s Duel

The Coffee County 15U baseball team welcomed Tullahoma to Powers Field on Tuesday night. Coming off a 20 run, 18 hit performance on Monday, Coach Parker Gunn told his players in the pregame that the Tullahoma game would be much tougher. Gunn’s word was prophetic as Coffee County outdueled Tullahoma 5 to 3 in a 9 inning pitcher’s duel.
Wyatt Nugent got the start on the bump for Coffee County as he surrendered 2 runs over 6 innings to get the win. Nugent pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the 2nd inning without surrendering a run and tallied 4 strikeouts in the game. Tristan Grissom came on in the 7th and pitched 3 innings allowing only an unearned run to get the save.
Nugent also swung the hot bat at the plate as he was 4 for 4 with 2 RBI. Brett Jones had 2 singles, scored once and drove in a run. John McKelvey had a single and a walk while stealing 2 bases and scoring twice.
Coffee County’s 15U team is off until Wednesday, June 20th when they host Shelbyville at Powers Field. The 17U team will be in action in this weekend’s Crethan Hansert Memorial Baseball Tournament which will run from Thursday through Saturday at Powers Field.