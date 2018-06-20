15U Raider Baseball Falls to Shelbyville on Wednesday

The 15U Red Raider American Legion baseball team played host to Shelbyville on Wednesday night at Powers Field. The visiting Eagles scored in every inning as they pounded Coffee County 17 to 3. The Raider bats were held to 4 hits on the night.
Trailing 2 to 0 entering the bottom of the 1st, Coffee County loaded the bases with only 1 out but a strikeout and a fielder’s choice ended the rally. After Shelbyville built a 7 to 0 lead, Coffee County rallied for 3 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning with a pair of singles, a pair of walks and a Shelbyville error that allowed 2 runs to score. The Eagles responded with 5 runs in the top of the 5th to roll to the win.
Brett Jones had a pair of singles for the Raiders and scored a run. John McKelvey had a double and 3 walks. While Conner Shemwell added the other Coffee County hit.
The 15U Raiders will travel to McMinnville to take part in the Dr. Pepper Invitational American Legion Tournament on Thursday and Friday. The Red Raiders(Post 78) will take on Tullahoma Post 43 on Thursday at 4:30 PM and McMinnville Post 173 at 7:30 PM. On Friday, Post 78 will take on Columbia Post 19 at 2 PM and Tuscaloosa Post 34 at 7 PM. All games will be played at Warren County High School.