15U Baseball Team Opens Legion Tournament with 2 Losses

The Coffee County 15U Post 78 baseball team opened play on Thursday in the Dr. Pepper American Legion Baseball Tournament in McMinnville. Coffee County dropped both games of the doubleheader. The Raiders lost to Tullahoma in a 6 to 5 walk-off loss before falling to host Warren County 9 to 2.
Against Tullahoma, Coffee County saw the Wildcats roar out to a 5 to 1 lead after 2 innings. The Raiders rallied back to tie the game at 5 in the 5th. Tullahoma was able to push across the winning run in the bottom of the 7th.
In the second game, Coffee County outhit McMinnville 10 to 7 but still came up on the short end of the scoreboard. The home standing Pioneers were able to get the timely hits to grab the 9 to 2 win. John McKelvey swung the hot bat for Coffee County as he finished with 4 hits on the day. Wyatt Nugent added a pair of hits as well for Post 78.
The 15U Raiders will travel back to McMinnville to finish up the 2 day tournament.. On Friday, Manchester Post 78 will take on Columbia Post 19 at 2 PM and Tuscaloosa Post 34 at 7 PM. All games will be played at Warren County High School.