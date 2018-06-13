14th Annual Crethan Hansert Baseball Tournament Starts Thursday

The 14th annual Crethan Hansert Memorial Baseball Tournament gets underway Thursday morning at Powers Field. First played in 2005, this year’s tournament will feature 9 American Legion 17U teams. Opening festivities will include the presentation and recognition of local American Legion members and veterans.
The tournament pays homage to former Red Raider baseball player Crethan Hansert who passed away in 2003 as the result of an automobile accident. Proceeds from previous tournaments have gone to build and maintain the Crethan Hansert Hitting Facility at CHS and support the Coffee County Red Raider baseball team.
Nine teams make up the field for the tournament that runs from Thursday afternoon through Saturday. All the games will be played at Powers Field.