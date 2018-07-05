10 Reasons to Attend Saturday Night’s Nashville SC Match at Nissan Stadium

The pinnacle of the Summer of Soccer is here.
This Saturday, Nashville SC takes on first-place FC Cincinnati at Nissan Stadium at 7:30 PM. It’s expected to be a barn-burner in front of some of the loudest fans in the USL.
If you haven’t been out to a Nashville SC game yet this year, or are looking for a reason to hop on the bandwagon, here are 10 reasons why you should join the biggest sports party of the summer in the Music City.
1. Marquee Matchup
In terms of the quality of soccer, the intensity on the field should match the intensity in the stands on Saturday. This will be a matchup of the first-place team in the USL Eastern Conference against the third-place team in Nashville SC. Those kinds of matchups don’t come around very often.
It will also be Nashville’s first-ever matchup as a top-three team against a fellow top-three team. Depending on the result and the result for Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Nashville could move up into second place in the USL Eastern Conference as a first-year professional club.
2. Late Goals
Whatever you do, don’t leave a Nashville SC match early.
Nashville is particularly good at scoring late goals. In fact, the team has scored eight goals after the 75’ minute. The most notable of these was Ropapa Mensah’s goal at the death to beat North Carolina FC 1-0 on June 16.
3. Our Players Can Bust a Move
Nashville knows how to put on a show, and Nashville SC is no different.
When Nashville’s scorers put the ball in the back of the net, they know how to celebrate properly. Lebo Moloto has cut a rug quite a few times after scoring big goals.
4. It’s Loud. Very Loud.
Like cheering? Like drums? Like getting loud for your favorite team?
You’ve come to the right place.
5. Matt Pickens Is Your New Favorite Goalie
Nashville is no stranger to good goalies. The Nashville Predators have had a long lineage of good goalies, from Mike Dunham and Tomas Vokoun to Pekka Rinne.
On the soccer pitch, there’s a new sheriff in town, and his name is Matt Pickens.
There’s only one Matt Pickens, and he’s been an integral part of why Nashville SC has had so much early season success.
6. It’s Fun for the Kids
Need something to do with the kids on a Saturday night? There’s no better place to be than a Nashville SC match. It’s loud, it’s raucous, but it’s also fun for the whole family. Just look at how much fun these future Nashville SC stars had.
7. There are Fireworks
Can’t get enough of the fireworks on the week of the Fourth of July? We’ve got you covered.
Stick around after the game for a firework display so grand it could only be done here in Nashville. Sources say that it’s going to be lit.
8. We’ve Got Famous Fans
All the biggest names in Nashville are on board with Nashville SC. Singers, Predators and Titans players and other stars have all come out to games and donned the blue and gold.
9. It’s a Future MLS Rivalry
Both Nashville and Cincinnati will be entering the MLS in the coming years, so you can be there to witness the first meeting of what should become a longstanding rivalry between two passionate soccer cities.
10. It’s a Saturday Night in Nashville
It’s the weekend after Independence Day. What better way to enjoy your Saturday night in Nashville than a soccer game with thousands of friends cheering on Nashville’s soccer club, followed by a firework display and a night out on the town?
Tickets are still available at NashvilleSC.com/tickets.