William L May of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, October 12, 2018
at his residence at the age of 74. No services are scheduled.
A native of Benton Harbor, MI, he was the son of the late Walter L and
Irene Proctor May. He enjoyed fishing, working in his yard and tinkering
with his van.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Larry May.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda May of Manchester; daughters, B J May of
Tampa, FL, Jessica English and her husband, Floyd of Manchester and Barbara
Brewer and her fiancé, Curtis Severino of Painsville, OH; brothers, Danny
May of Morrison and Richard May of Texas; sister, Marquita May of
Chiefland, FL and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements