Mr. William G. McClanahan, 69, a resident of Winchester, Tennessee passed away on August 26, 2017 at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
He was born on February 12, 1948 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. A veteran of the United States military service, he was a school teacher, band director and minister that very much enjoyed ministering and helping others know their Lord better. He attended the Light House Christian Church in Tullahoma.
He is survived by his wife Shirley McClanahan of Winchester.
Services are not scheduled at this time
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.