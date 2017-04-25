William Bruce Marlow, a resident of Tullahoma, TN passed away on Tuesday,
April 25, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 64 years. No
services are scheduled.
A native of Winchester, he was the son of the late Giles Bruce and Mary
Damrell Marlow. He was a jeweler and managed Thompsons Jewelry Store in
Tullahoma. He enjoyed reading and watching movies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine
Awalt Marlow.
Mr. Marlow is survived by one sister, Olivia Ann Aschbacher of Murfreesboro
and two nephews, Charles Aschbacher and his wife, Jamie of Murfreesboro and
William Aschbacher and his wife, Michele of Ft. Worth, Texas.
