Mrs. Wanda Nunley Radcliffe went home to be with
the
Lord on Tuesday October 30, 2018 in Manchester, Tennessee. Wanda was
preceded in death by her parents, sister and two step-brothers; a step
sister-in-law.
She is survived by her only brother, Dr. J.R. Nunley of Hillsboro,
Tennessee and his wife, Diane; a step sister-in-law, Alice Green Johnson of
Calabash, North Carolina.
Wanda became a Christian in September of 1950 where she attended and was a
member of Spring Fork Baptist Church in Charleston, West Virginia. She
later became a member of First Baptist Church in Manchester, Tennessee in
1996 on moving to Manchester to be close to her brother. Wanda graduated
from the University of Charleston (formerly Morris Harvey College) with a
Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and received her Master’s in Education
Administration from East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas. Wanda
worked for the State of West Virginia in Education as a teacher, Special
Education Coordinator, Regional Special Education Specialist and Director
for Chapter I and Early Intervention for 25 years. She was active with
United Cerebral Palsy of West Virginia and a member of the American
Association for Exceptional Children. She was Past Worthy Matron of the
Order of the Eastern Star, Tisheklwah No. 45 in Charleston, West
Virginia. After
moving to Manchester, she worked as a Special Education Consulting Teacher
and Special Education Teacher for the Coffee County Board of Education at
Coffee County Central High School before retiring for the second time in
2004. She has served as a Volunteer for Good Samaritan, a member of the
FBC Servant’s Heart group, Past President of the Manchester Garden Club
and
Past Treasuer of the Coffee County Master Gardeners. She was a Life Member
of the Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. and a National Life
Member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc.
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle arrangements. There will
be no visitation or service. A graveside service with the family will be
held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with the family at a later
date to be determined.
