Walter Fred Cline, of Soddy Daisy, passed away Wednesday, January 31, 2018
at Erlanger Hospital at the age of 81 years. No services are scheduled.
Mr. Cline, a native of Chattanooga, TN was born on March 14, 1936. He
worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for the City of Chattanooga.
Mr. Cline is survived by one daughter, Freda Farris of Cowan; one son, Fred
Cline and his wife, Beverly of Live Oak, FL; sister, Loretta Bass of Red
Bank, TN; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.