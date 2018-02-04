Mrs. Virgie Mae Gates, age 75 of Summitville, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at her home. She was born on May 2, 1942 in Shelbyville, TN to the late Silas and Mattie Lou Hillis.
Mrs. Gates had a love for animals, enjoyed working in her flower beds and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Gary Easton; daughter, Connie Brown; sister, Eve Stancel. She is survived by her husband, Robert Gates; son, Brian Easton; daughters, Brenda Roybal, Donna Todd; brothers, Ottie Hillis, Billy Hillis; sister, Mary Gordon; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time.
