VINCENT JOSEPH KATTANICK, better known as “Santa Claus”, age 97, of Tullahoma, Tenn., departed this life on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at Life Care Center of Tullahoma, Tenn., following an extended illness. Mr. Kattanick was born in Oneonta, New York on September 17, 1920, to the late Fortunatus Kattanick and Elizabeth Kattanick. He was of the Catholic faith. Mr. Kattanick was employed for many years with D&H Railroad in New York. He then left employment with D&H Railroad and was then employed as a carpenter working on the high rises in New York City. After the loss of his wife he moved to New Orleans, Louisiana. He lived there for approximately 10 years before Hurricane Katrina hit and forced him to leave his home and he then relocated to Tullahoma. Mr. Kattanick was a professional boxer and was friends with Jack Dempsey. He was also an avid baseball fan.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Inez Conrad Kattanick and daughter, Eileen Dyer. He is survived by his children; Mary Ann Helmer of Oneonta, New York and Joseph David Kattanick of Gresham, Oregon. Grandsons; Michael Helmer of Fly Creek, NY and Robert Helmer of Oneonta, NY, and 6-great-grandchildren.
There are no local services scheduled for Mr. Kattanick. He will be laid to rest beside his beloved Inez in Oneonta, NY. Service date and times are unavailable at this time.
GRANT FUNERAL SERVICES IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS