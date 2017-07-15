Tyrone J Honea of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at
the age of 60 years. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date.
Mr. Honea, the son of the late Henry Clay and Edna Berryhill Honea, was
born on June 17, 1957 in Lincoln County. He attended the First Church of
Jesus Christ in Tullahoma. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping and going
out on the boat.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers,
James, Horace, Jimmy, and Alton Honea and one sister, Martha Ann Parker.
Mr. Honea is survived by one daughter, Angela Luna and her husband, Josh of
Lynchburg; one sister, Delores Stephens of Tullahoma and three
grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.