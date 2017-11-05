Tinya “Ty” Blandford Ledford passed away on November 3, 2017 at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee at the age of 66.
Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 3, 1950, Tinya was the daughter of the late Stanly and Emily O’Dear Blandford.
An Episcopalian by faith, Tinya was known as an honest person that would give the shirt off of her back. She also loved music and animals.
She is survived by her sister Rhonda Kilgore of Sewanee, Tennessee and nephew Joshua Gregory of Estill Springs and daughter Maryetta Kirk along with a great nephew Kamden Kilgore and great niece Kyla Kilgore. She was preceded in death by nephews Kyle and Zach Kilgore.
Services are not scheduled at this time.
