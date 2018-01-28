Timothy James McMillan of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at the age of 30 years. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later time.
Mr. McMillan, a native of St. Petersburg, FL, he was the son of the late Scott McMillan and Carrie Steedley McMillan of St. Petersburg, FL. He enjoyed playing video games, hiking and rebuilding model airplanes. He was a good friend and would help anyone.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by grandmother, Karen Zukosky of Tullahoma; great grandmother, Daisy Robinette of Tullahoma; sisters, Chrystal McMillan of Tullahoma and Pamela Holt and her husband, David of Tullahoma; nieces, Sophie, Sherry and Abby; nephew, Joe; “father figure”, Robert “PopPop” Alexander of Normandy and many close relatives and good friends.
