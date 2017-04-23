TIMOTHY CLINT CAMPBELL, age 56, of Tullahoma, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, April21, 2017, at The Waters at Winchester, LLC following an extended illness. Mr. Campbell was born in Winchester, Tenn., to Charlene Lee Campbell and the late Clint Campbell, on February 18, 1961. Mr. Campbell was disabled. Before becoming disabled he was a self-employed brick mason. He was a craftsman and enjoyed making pocket knives. He also loved fishing and gardening. Mr. Campbell was of the Nazarene faith. He will always be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Nelson Campbell and a sister, Lynn Byrom. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Campbell of Tullahoma, son, Jason Steele and wife, Lynda of Coffee County, Mother, Charlene Campbell of Winchester, sister, Felicia Byrom of Franklin County, Brother, Joe Campbell of Coffee County, daughters; Susie Denby of Shelbyville, Dawn Millsaps and husband, Clay of Lynchburg, Tenn., Beth Denby and David Leggett of Winchester. 3-Granddaughters and 4-Grandsons.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
GRANT FUNERAL SERVICES IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS