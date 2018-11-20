Tami Lala Powers — 11/23/18

Mrs. Tami Lala Powers, 49, passed away Monday
November 19, 2018 at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was
born in Winchester, Tennessee on October 20, 1969 to Phillip Bennett and
Judy Goodman Bennett who preceded her in death along with her brother,
Trevor Bennett.
She was a newspaper delivery driver for the Chattanooga Times-Free Press.
She is survived by her son, Trent Powers of Tullahoma; daughter, Tabitha
and her husband Taylor Haley of Pineville, Kentucky; brothers, Travis
Bennett, Aaron Bennett and Tray Rhoton; sister, Rachel Buchanan;
grandchildren, Keeli Powers, Braxton Griffin, Harper Dodson and Finnian
Coffman.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday in the Central Funeral Home chapel
with Minister Taylor Haley officiating with burial to follow in the Winton
Cemetery. Visitation: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Friday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com