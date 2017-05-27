Tamatha R Isbell of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, May 26, 2017 at
Tennova Healthcare – Shelbyville at the age of 48 years. No local services
are scheduled.
A native of Birmingham, AL, she was the daughter of the late Donald Eugene
“Bobby” Isbell and Betty Bagley Madison of Manchester. She enjoyed
coloring, reading and doing crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed being with
her friends and family.
Tamatha is survived by her mother and stepfather, Betty and Calvin Madison
of Manchester; step mother, Darlene Isbell of Vandiver, AL; husband, Mark
Hodges; sons, Jay Isbell of Ragland, AL, Chase Hodges of Murfreesboro,
Dakota Hodges of Murfreesboro and Tripp Hodges of Nashville; daughter,
Brittany Hodges and her husband, Lane of Gallatin; step brother, Brandon
Madison of Manchester; half-sister, Michelle Isabell of Manchester; step
sister, Becky Martin and her husband, Tom of Trussville, AL and four
grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.