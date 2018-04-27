Shirley M Prater of Estill Springs, passed this life on Thursday, April 26,
2018 at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 62 years. No services are
scheduled.
Mrs. Prater, a native of Nashville, was the daughter of the late Richard
Bryant and Edith Troxel Hartman. She loved music and going to the ocean.
She
enjoyed gardening, reading and crocheting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gwynn
Prater and granddaughter, Abigail Pack.
Mrs. Prater is survived by one son, Nathan Pack of Sparta; one daughter,
Holly Pack of Estill Springs; brother, Walter Hartman of Only, TN and one
grandson, Nalan Pack.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements